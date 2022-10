Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Arema soccer club on Monday apologised to victims of a deadly stadium stampede, with its president Gilang Widya Pramana stating he was ready to take full responsibility for the events.

At least 125 people were killed in the soccer stampede in the Indonesian city of Malang at the weekend, officials said, in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

(Reporting by Zahra Matarani; Writing by Kanupriya KapoorEditing by Ed Davies)

