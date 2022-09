Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) – The German government’s top priority is combatting high inflation, the finance minister said on Thursday during a parliamentary debate on legislation to offset inflation and boost consumers’ purchasing power.

“Inflation is a threat for wealth, social security and the stability of our country,” Christian Lindner told the Bundestag parliament.

(Reporting by Rachel More)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first