Infringement procedures against Malta for not transposing new EU telecom rules

The Commission opened infringement procedures against Malta and another 23 Member States for failing to enact new EU telecom rules.

The European Electronic Communications Code modernises the European regulatory framework for electronic communications, to enhance consumers’ choices and rights, for example by ensuring clearer contracts, quality of services, and competitive markets.

The Code also ensures higher standards of communication services, including more efficient and accessible emergency communications. Furthermore, it allows operators to benefit from rules incentivising investments in very-high capacity networks, as well as from enhanced regulatory predictability, leading to more innovative digital services and infrastructures.

The deadline for transposing the Code into national legislation was 21 December 2020. So far only Greece, Hungary and Finland have notified to the Commission that they adopted all necessary measures for transposing the Directive, thus declaring their transposition complete.

Therefore, the Commission sent letters of formal notice to Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Sweden, requesting them to adopt and notify the relevant measures. The Member States have two months to reply.

