Integrity and trust celebrated as cornerstone of accountancy profession as 157 new members join MIA

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Malta Institute of Accountants has welcomed 157 new accountants as members after completing their respective qualifications through ACCA and the University of Malta over the previous academic year.

MIA CEO Ms Maria Cauchi Delia welcomed the new members to the Institute, describing it as a 4,000-associate strong platform which gives the profession a strong voice and its members the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience, build contacts and receive support throughout their career. She encouraged new members to consider the various opportunities for participation offered by the Institute, particularly through its different committees and working groups, including the Young Members Group.

MIA President Mark Bugeja called on new members to stand for integrity, to uphold the highest ethical standards, and to strive to earn the trust of those who depend on the profession’s expertise. Recalling historically notorious cases of corporate misconduct, he highlighted the critical role of accountants and auditors in ensuring accurate financial reporting and enhancing public trust in business.

Mr Bugeja also called on accountancy professionals to embrace life-long learning. “The advent of cutting-edge technologies, such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, underscores the importance of ongoing education. These advancements are reshaping the profession and staying current with technological trends is essential for professionals to effectively harness these tools in their work”, he argued.

During the course of the event, the Institute recognised the achievement of the top University of Malta graduate and ACCA affiliates in the presence of Prof Emanuel Said, the Dean, and Dr Lauren Ellul, the Head of Department, of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy at the University of Malta and Ms Magda Krupa Hernandez, ACCA Director Europe, Middle East and Americas.

These were Alessandro Mommo (1st in Malta Overall Performance September 2022 ACCA Top Affiliate), Darren Rapa (1st in Malta Overall Performance December 2022 ACCA Top Affiliate), Kimberly Galea (1st in Malta Overall Performance March 2023 ACCA Top Affiliate), Noor E-Mohammad Mustun (1st in Malta Overall Performance June 2023 ACCA Top Affiliate) and Annie Caruana (Best University of Malta Accountancy student).

Ms Krupa Hernandez expressed her pride at the ACCA’s partnership with the Institute and the teams which worked together to make the joint examination scheme practical and relevant. She called on new graduates to celebrate the moment but appreciate that this is not their final career peak but the beginning of a successful and rewarding process.

Prof Emanuel Said elaborated on how today’s accountancy and audit professional play a much more significant role, as determined by evolving international standards, the forces of globalisation, mounting social expectations and demands for accountability, transparency and green credentials at many levels. Prof Said also placed emphasis on the need to secure stakeholders’ trust. “In any career choice we need to keep ethical values at the fore of our minds. It is not just what is legal, but what is right, fair and for the common good”, he remarked.

During the event, the MIA also celebrated this year’s winners of the Kevin Mahoney Award for exceptional voluntary work and sense of altruism. The award was awarded to Berta and Kevin Vella, who set up a foundation after the untimely death of their young daughter to help sick children with necessary medication and equipment as recommended by the Pediatricians at Mater Dei.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group