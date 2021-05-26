Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter and Antonio Conte will part ways after this season and the confirmation could come as soon as over the next 48 hours according to Italian media.

This according to the online edition of Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that the two parties are negotiating the terms of the mutual termination of the contract.

According to the report, Conte was informed that Inter President Steven Zhang and club parent owners Suning have decided and informed the club’s directors that the club’s wage bill must be lowered by 15-20% and capital gains from player sales of of around €100 million must be achieved.

Conte was reported to have taken this decision very badly and reiterated his previous stance that he will not accept his work be undone, urging the club to invest in the club to compete at European level rather than reducing its strengths.