Inter beats Benevento, Atalanta impress at Lazio, Napoli set for Juve match

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku helped Inter Milan to a 5-2 victory at promoted Benevento on Wednesday as the Serie A title contenders notched their second win in a row.

The Belgian striker fired the visitors in front after 28 seconds and Inter soon raced away as a Roberto Gagliardini strike and Lukaku’s second put them three up before the half-hour mark.

Benevento pulled one back through Gianluca Caprari, but Achraf Hakimi’s first goal for Inter since his move from Real Madrid restored their three-goal cushion before halftime.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez scored with a neat finish after the break before Caprari notched his second to earn Pippo Inzaghi’s side a consolation.

Inter are one of four Serie A teams to have picked up maximum points from their opening two games, along with Napoli, Hellas Verona and AC Milan.

Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez scored twice in an impressive 4-1 win for the Bergamo side away to top-four rivals Lazio in Serie A on Wednesday.

Robin Gosens put the visitors in front after 10 minutes before his fellow wing-back Hans Hateboer blasted home a second.

Gomez then drilled home a finish to give Atalanta a commanding halftime lead, but Felipe Caicedo pulled one back in the second half.

However, Atalanta’s Argentinian captain scored a spectacular fourth to put the result beyond doubt, as he drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

The result leaves Atalanta in second place with six points from their opening two games, while Lazio are 10th with three points.

Napoli announced on Wednesday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in their squad following the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.

There were concerns the virus may have spread to the Napoli team after Genoa confirmed 14 positive cases among their players and staff the day after suffering a 6-0 defeat in Naples.

Although there were no positive results from the first swab tests, the club confirmed a second round will take place on Thursday ahead of Napoli’s trip to champions Juventus on Sunday.



“All of the tests completed yesterday have returned negative results,” Napoli said on Twitter.

Genoa’s next Serie A match, at home to Torino on Saturday, is at risk of postponement after the outbreak.

Like this: Like Loading...