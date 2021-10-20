Inter inflict first Champions League defeat on debutants Sheriff

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan ended Sheriff Tiraspol’s perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win at San Siro on Tuesday, the Italians’ first victory in Group D.

The Moldovans earned shock wins against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid to become unlikely group leaders and they remain top with six points, two ahead of Inter in third but level with Real, who won 5-0 in Ukraine.

An Edin Dzeko volley put Inter ahead at halftime but Sebastien Thill, scorer of Sheriff’s spectacular late winner in Madrid, produced a curling free kick from long range to draw the visitors level in the 52nd minute.

However, Arturo Vidal’s strike edged Inter back in front six minutes later, before Stefan de Vrij ended any hopes of another upset with a neat finish in the 67th minute.

“We played the game we had to play. They were coming off two wins and came here flying high on enthusiasm,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“It was a complicated match, but we created a lot, we hit the post and the bar. We can still improve a lot but we played a great game.”

Vinicius double helps Real Madrid to 5-0 win at Shakhtar

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scored twice to lead his side to a 5-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday as they put behind them a shock home defeat by Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol in their last Group D game.

Real are second on six points behind Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at Inter Milan, taking the Italians to four points. The Moldovans beat Real 2-1 at the Bernabeu last month.

There were plenty of Brazilians on the pitch from both sides in Kyiv but it was Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo who stole the show, having started alongside Karim Benzema up front.

Shakhtar held out until Serhiy Kryvtsov sliced a Lucas Vazquez cross over home keeper Anatolii Trubin under pressure from Benzema for an own goal after 37 minutes.

In the second half Vinicius took control with two stunning goals in five minutes. The first with a deft touch to net after a great assist from Luka Modric and the second from a stunning individual effort after dribbling past three defenders.

Vinicius then provided an assist for Rodrygo to score the fourth before Benzema sealed the victory for the visitors with a strike from inside the box in stoppage time.

Photo Inter Milan/s Arturo Vidal (R) jubilates with his teammates Lautaro Martinez (L) and Edin Dzeko (C) after scoring the 2-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Inter and FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 19 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI