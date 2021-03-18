Inter-Sassuolo postponed after 4 Inter players test positive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA – Serie A leaders Inter MIlan’s match against eighth-placed Sassuolo Saturday has been postponed after four members of the Nerazzurri squad tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Thursday.

Slovenia goalie Samir Handanaovic and defender Danilo D’Ambrosio have been joined by Uruguay midfielder Matías Vecino and Netherlands centre-back Stefan de Vrij on the coronavirus sick bed.



Inter have a nine-point lead over city rivals AC Milan at the top of the league with nine-time straight and reigning champions a point further back in third. (ANSA).

