PN’s leader father passes away / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 18 September 2022

PN’s Leader father John Grech dies

PN leader Bernard Grech’s father John died on Sunday, aged 90. His death was announced by the Nationalist Party in a statement, as well as by Bernard Grech himself in a post on Facebook. Politicians from all sides of the political spectrum, including PM Abela expressed their condolences to Dr Grech.

Labour leader orders review of party’s media operations following surge in debt

Robert Abela has ordered an internal review of the Labour Party’s ONE media arm, amid concerns over the company’s finances. Labour’s chief executive Randolph Debattista, former party chief executive James Piscopo and businesswoman and former Air Malta chairperson Maria Micallef are among a group who have been personally tasked by Abela with assessing the financial viability of the political media giant. ONE has significant dues which insiders say have been estimated to exceed €7 million, accrued over several years dating back to before Joseph Muscat was even opposition leader. (Times of Malta)

Majority of Maltese believe women shouldn’t be sent to prison on abortion

An absolute majority of people believe that women who have an abortion should not be sent to prison, according to a MaltaToday-Polar survey. The findings show that 53.3% of people, up from 46.9% last year, disagree that women who terminate their pregnancy should be liable to a prison sentence of up to three years. (MaltaToday)

Over years armed forces saved thousands of migrant lives – Minister

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) saved thousands of lives over the years, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told The Malta Independent on Sunday when speaking about the migration situation in the Mediterranean. Asked how he responds to criticism that the Maltese government is not doing enough to save lives, he said that the AFM has always conducted its work according to the law and will continue to do so.

International body halts action against Pilatus’ Ali Sadr

The sage of the now defunct Pilatus Bank and its former boss Ali Sadr has taken another twist after the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes recommended a suspension of all proceedings by Malta against Ali Sadr until it decides on the case. It was Sadr himself who last year brought his case in front of this tribunal. He is claiming that the prosecution against him violated his rights. Media reports indicate that traditionally decisions by this tribunal are respected, but government sources quoted by the Times of Malta said that the notification received was “being studied”. (Times of Malta)

Malta-Libya commercial flights resume

Despite the escalating tension of recent weeks in Libya, commercial flights between the war-torn country and Malta recommenced on Saturday with a flight to Misurata. The link was operated

The two aviation companies in Libya, one Libyan and the other Maltese, MedSky Airlines and Malta MedAir conducted the first flight after the new airport terminal at Misurata was inaugurated. (TVM News)

NGO wants investigation into young Syrian girl’s death

The Malta Refugee Council has calld on authorities to “independent and impartial” inquiry into the death of 4-year-old girl Loujin, who died of thirst in a boat within Malta’s search-and-rescue area which awaited rescue for days on end. The council, which brings together local NGOs active in the field of refugee rights, also insisted that the authorities must be more transparent – and forthcoming with information – than they have been to date. Earlier on Saturday, the Archbishop had also insisted that parliament had a lot to answer for. (Newsbook)

Taxpayers took on risks of SOCAR project – PN

The Nationalist Party said that the “secretive” security of supply agreement between the government and SOCAR meant that all the risks in the project were taken by the taxpayers, whilst the profits were reaped by others. In a presser on Saturday, PN MP and spokesperson for Energy and Enterprise Mark Anthony Sammut condemned the agreement that two weeks ago was published by The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation (DCGF). The security of supply agreement was signed by former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi in 2015. (Maltatoday)

