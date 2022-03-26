INTERPOL deploys team to Moldova following surge of Ukrainian refugees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

INTERPOL has deployed an operational support team to Moldova following the surge of Ukrainian refugees entering the country.

The international police organisation said it has already received reports of human traffickers and smugglers waiting at various border control points to prey on people arriving from Ukraine.

The team will be based in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, and different refugee camps.

It will focus on areas such as human trafficking, migration, and border management.

Photo – Ukrainian refugees arriving at the border between Ukraine and Moldova. EC – Audiovisual Service