Inter’s second-half double at Benfica puts them on course for semis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan struck in the second half through Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku for a 2-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010.

Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.Substitute Lukaku then converted an 82nd minute penalty after VAR referred a handball by Benfica skipper Joao Mario for review by English referee Michael Oliver, who gave the spot kick after looking at the video monitor.The two goals hand Inter a major advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday, where they will be heavily fancied to progress to an all-Italian semi-final against either neighbours AC Milan or Napoli who meet this Wednesday.Barella’s goal exposed Benfica’s nervy defence but the penalty was unfortunate as a Denzel Dumfries cross hit Joao Mario on his head and then his upright arm inside the box.

via Reuters

