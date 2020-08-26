Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Investigators identify double murder suspect from CCTV images: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that images from security cameras led investigators to identify one of the suspects in the Sliema double murder as Daniel Muka, before the police mounted an arrest raid on his property in Floriana on Tuesday.

The paper says that the police were tipped off on Daniel Muka’s whereabouts by a Maltese man who was arrested earlier. The unidentified person is believed to have facilitated Muka’s attempt to go into hiding.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: