Investigators identify double murder suspect from CCTV images: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

In-Nazzjon says that images from security cameras led investigators to identify one of the suspects in the Sliema double murder as Daniel Muka, before the police mounted an arrest raid on his property in Floriana on Tuesday.

The paper says that the police were tipped off on Daniel Muka’s whereabouts by a Maltese man who was arrested earlier. The unidentified person is believed to have facilitated Muka’s attempt to go into hiding.

