Inzaghi praises Benevento’s mentality which led to comeback win against Sampdoria

Pippo Inzaghi ‘appreciated the mentality’ of newly-promoted Benevento for their comeback from 2-0 down to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

Le Streghe dominated Serie B last season, winning the title with a 20-point advantage, and now got off to a stunning Serie A start. They had been 2-0 down at Marassi, although SuperPippo still found reason to be content by checking on his brother.

“I looked up at the scoreboard and saw Lazio were winning, so even though we were losing, I felt a little bit happy. I can only learn from a coach like Simone,” smiled Pippo on Sky Sport Italia.

“After the final whistle, I tried calling home, but my father was crying and I couldn’t hear what he was saying!” Brotherly love aside, the Benevento coach relished the comeback from his minnows.

“I’m so happy that we as a newly-promoted side fought back from 2-0 down and refused to give in or settle for a point. We wanted the win, we took it and I appreciate that attitude. “I believe wholeheartedly in my team. We practically gifted the two goals to Samp, but we had over 60 per cent possession at Marassi and that is no mean feat.

“Even if we had lost, I would’ve appreciated the mentality, so a win is even more satisfying. Having a coach like Claudio Ranieri compliment me after the game is a wonderful sensation, you can’t get better.”

