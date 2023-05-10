Inzaghi urges Inter to expect the unexpected against rivals Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inter Milan must think on their feet and be adaptable against rivals AC Milan, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday ahead of his side’s bid to overturn a losing Champions League record against their familiar foes.

Italian rivals Inter and Milan, who have won a combined 10 Champions League titles, have faced each other on two occasions in the knockout stages, with Milan emerging victorious in both previous ties – played in 2003 and 2005.

However, Inter have been more successful in recent meetings, winning three and drawing two of the seven derbies the teams have played since Inzaghi took over as Inter manager in 2021.

Those wins have included 3-0 victories in the Italian Supercup final earlier this year and last year’s Coppa Italia semi-finals.

“We have played many times, I said it before. Seven. We have won, lost, made semi-finals, finals,” Inzaghi told reporters ahead of the sides’ semi-final first-leg meeting at the San Siro on Wednesday.

“We will have to be very good at using our heads when we need to, because there are always unexpected events in such important matches: in the last ones, we have always been good at being lucid.

Reuters

