Inzaghi wary of resurgent Roma and Mourinho ahead of crunch clash

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is wary of the threat posed by a resurgent AS Roma and their boss Jose Mourinho ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash in his side’s Serie A title defence.

Mourinho returns to the scene of his greatest managerial achievement – winning a treble of the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League crown in 2010 with Inter – a feat never accomplished before or since in Italy.

The Portuguese coach is starting to find his feet at Roma, too, with the capital club unbeaten in 12 Serie A matches and in with a chance of sneaking into the top four, as they trail Juventus in fourth by five points.

“We are facing one of the strongest teams in Serie A, coached by a great coach we all know for his journey in Italy and in Europe,” Inzaghi told a news conference on Friday.

“They are in an excellent moment, they have not lost in the league since January against Juventus and therefore great attention will be needed.

“For us it will be a very important match on Saturday, like a final.”

via Reuters