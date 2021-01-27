IOC to discuss Olympics but cancellation not on agenda

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Tokyo Olympics will top the agenda when the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meets on Wednesday (January 27) – but with the board firmly backing the event, any talk of scrapping it altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic is highly unlikely.

With less than six months to go until the troubled Games are due to start, the board will instead tackle questions over the vaccination of athletes, international visitors and the attendance of spectators, and safety regulations among other matters.

The Olympic body, which will meet remotely, nevertheless finds itself in a similar situation to March last year, when it was forced to postpone the Games by 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sport worldwide.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is sticking to his government’s commitment to host the Games, with officials last week dismissing a report in Britain’s Times newspaper that Tokyo had abandoned hope of holding the event this year. Opinion polls in Japan show the public is strongly against staging the Games amid the pandemic, however.

Much of the country is now under a state of emergency due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections and should the Games go ahead, they will no doubt be completely different from past editions.

The World Health Organization said on Monday (January 25) it is providing risk management advice to the IOC and Japanese authorities over the Tokyo Olympics, but it added that its top priority is vaccinating health workers worldwide against.

via Reuters

