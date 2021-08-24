Iran prisons head apologises after leaked pictures show abuse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of Iran’s prisons apologised on Tuesday for “bitter events” in Tehran’s Evin prison after videos leaked by hackers showed beatings of prisoners, a rare admission of abuse by authorities.

A hacking group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) issued on social media the videos that appear to be from the prison’s surveillance cameras and show guards beating prisoners and dragging a detainee on the floor.

“Regarding the pictures from Evin prison, I accept responsibility for such unacceptable behaviour and pledge to try to prevent any repeat of these bitter events and to deal seriously with the wrongdoers,” Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, head of Iran’s prisons, said in a tweet reported by state media.

“I apologise to God Almighty, our dear leader (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), the nation and honorable prison guards, whose efforts will not be ignored due to these mistakes,” Hajmohammadi said.

It was a rare admission of human rights abuses in Iran, which often has dismissed criticism of its human rights record as baseless.

via Reuters

Photo via MEK-Iran.com‘s official Twitter account, supporters of Iran’s main democratic opposition.