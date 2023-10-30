Iran tells U.S. to stop blaming it for Hamas attack on Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday the U.S. should refrain from blaming Tehran for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

“Stop it,” Nasser Kanaani said, when asked by a journalist about statements by U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, accusing Iran in relation to developments in Gaza.

Photo: A security official stands next to a mock coffin draped in Israel flag, as thousands of Pro-Palestine supporters gathered during an anti-Israeli rally to show their solidarity with Gaza people in Enghelab square after the Gaza hospital strike, in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

