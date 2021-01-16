Iranian Navy drill in the Gulf of Oman as U.S. imposes fresh sanctions

A series of photos made available by the Iranian Army Office shows an Iranian missile fired from beach to sea during a navy military drill this week in the Gulf of Oman.
Following tensions between Iran and US, Iran begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman and inaugurated its local-made warship.
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and on three Iranian entities over conventional arms proliferation.
They are the latest in a series of measures aimed at stepping up pressure on Tehran in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration, which ends on Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had sanctioned seven companies, including Chinese-based Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co and UAE-based Accenture Building Materials, and two people for shipping steel to or from Iran.
He said Iran’s Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization had also been blacklisted over conventional arms proliferation.
In a statement later on Friday, Pompeo said he was also increasing the scope of metals-related sanctions against Iran administered by the State Department.
