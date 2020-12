Iran’s coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran’s total death toll from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday with 321 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the number of cases in the Middle East’s worst-affected country reached 1,028,986.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 12,181 people had been infected with the coronavirus since Friday. The death toll now stands at 50,016.

Main Photo: An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks in a street in Tehran, Iran. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Like this: Like Loading...