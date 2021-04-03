Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions – Press TV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects any “step-by-step” lifting of sanctions imposed against it, Press TV reported on Saturday.

“The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all U.S. sanctions,” the state broadcaster’s website quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that the focus of talks next week in Vienna on reviving the nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers in 2015 will focus on “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance” with that agreement.

Dubai – Reuters

