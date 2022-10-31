Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 mln litres of smuggled fuel in Gulf – SNN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network’s Telegram channel.

The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the plunge in the value of its national currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring countries and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

Germany and the European Union are examining whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

“I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation,” Baerbock said in a interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.

Her comments come after the head of the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.

Germany last week said it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package.

Baebock also said there were currently no negotiations about the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.

File photo by EPA-EFE/HASAN SHIRVANI

