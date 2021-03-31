Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign five agreements during Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh – Al Arabiya

Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed five agreements on Wednesday during a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Riyadh, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince.
Reuters / Al Arabaya / SPA