Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign five agreements during Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh – Al Arabiya

Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed five agreements on Wednesday during a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Riyadh, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held talks in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi (L) during a meeting at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 31 March 2021. Kazemi arrived in Riyadh for talks on bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic arenas. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALJALOUD / HANDOUT

The Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived earlier on Wednesday in the Kingdom’s capital city and was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Crown Prince.

Reuters / Al Arabaya / SPA

