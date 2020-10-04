Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ireland’s Emergency Health Team recommends full lockdown

Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.

NPHET made the recommendation to move to Level 5 restrictions in a letter sent to government, RTE said. All of Ireland’s 26 counties are currently on Level 2 with the exception of Dublin and Donegal, which are under stricter Level 3 controls.

Under level 5, people are asked to stay at home, except to exercise within 5 kilometres of their home, with no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings allowed. A spokesperson for the health department was not immediately available for comment. (
