Irene Cara Singer of title tracks to ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died at age 63, her publicist announced late Friday. Cara died in her Florida home of an undisclosed cause. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” publicist Judith A. Moose wrote.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

She rocketed to fame when she was cast in the 1980 musical “Fame.” She was initially cast as a dancer but then had the role of Coco Hernandez written for her and she sang the title track.

She was nominated for two Grammys after “Fame,” for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

She then won a Grammy and an Academy Award in 1984 with the title track to “Flashdance,” the film starring Jennifer Beals as an aspiring dancer.

