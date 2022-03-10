Irish inflation hits fresh 21-year high of 5.6%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, March 10 (Reuters) – Annual Irish inflation hit a fresh 21-year high in February, rising to 5.6% from 5% in January when rapid growth in consumer prices had eased briefly for the first time in six months, data showed on Thursday.

Energy prices drove the year-on-year increase with diesel and petrol both up by over 30% and electricity and gas rising by 22% and 28% respectively. Food prices rose by 3% year-on-year while overall prices were 0.9% higher month-on-month.

Dublin has committed over 800 million euros to ease pressure on households and businesses caused by the rise in inflation, including a cut on Wednesday to excise duty on petrol and diesel in response to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.