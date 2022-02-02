Irish jobless rate including COVID-19 payouts climbs to 7.8%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate, including people receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits, increased to 7.8% in January from 7.4% in December, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Ireland temporarily reopened its Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme on Dec. 7 for people who had lost their jobs because of new restrictions on the entertainment sector.

Excluding Pandemic Unemployment Payments, the rate was 5.3%, up from 5.2% in December.

