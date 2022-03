Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate, including people receiving COVID-19 jobless benefits that are set to end this month, fell to 7% in February from 7.8% in January, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Ireland scrapped almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions in late January and is in the process of winding down supports put in place to help the economy weather the disruption. Excluding Pandemic Unemployment Payments, the rate was unchanged at 5.2%.