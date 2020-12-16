Irish PM hopes to have clarity on Brexit deal by weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that he hoped there would be some clarity on a Brexit deal by the weekend and that he was more optimistic than a week ago that British and European Union negotiators can reach agreement.

“I would like hopefully by the weekend that we would have clarity around this and certainly it’s important that we do get some clarity so that we can then get any deal that might come over the line ratified,” Martin told Ireland’s Virgin Media News in an interview.

“I think it’s very important that we get a deal.”

Main Photo: file photo by EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...