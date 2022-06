Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, June 1 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in May from 4.8% a month earlier to return to the level it stood at before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Wednesday.

The last time the unemployment rate was lower than 4.7% was in November 2006, towards the end of the “Celtic Tiger” economic boom years.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)