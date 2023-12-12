Israel assaults southern Gaza as hunger tightens grip

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israeli tanks and warplanes carried out new strikes on southern Gaza on Tuesday, and the U.N. said aid flows to Palestinians facing growing hunger had largely dried up because of the intensity of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city which Israel troops began storming last week, residents said tank shelling was now focused on the city centre. One said tanks were operating on Tuesday morning in the street where the house of Yahya Al-Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, is located.An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Gaza’s Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday that had brought down several buildings and caused casualties.”The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” Breika told Reuters as neighbours sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction…This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group