Israel records no daily deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in 10 months

Israel has recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months, as the country pushes ahead with its speedy vaccination drive.

The country’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 6,346 on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

The last time Israel reported zero Covid-19 deaths was at the end of June last year, after lockdown measures curbed a first wave of infections.

Israel’s outbreak has eased after hitting its peak in January this year.

The Israeli government started to relax lockdown restrictions a month later as vaccinations against Covid-19 were rolled out more widely.

Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world. On Thursday, the country reached the milestone of five million Covid-19 vaccinations.

The health ministry said more than 53% of the country’s population of about nine million people had received two doses of vaccine.

Photo: People rest after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in the Heichal Shlomo Sports Arena that turned into a massive vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

