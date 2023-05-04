Israel says its forces killed Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British-Israelis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM, May 4 (Reuters) – Israeli forces on Thursday killed two Palestinian gunmen who had shot dead a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters in April in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s domestic security service said.

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, Israel’s Shin Bet service said. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed three fatalities during the raid.

Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15, died in the West Bank when their car was shot at and forced off the road on 7 April.

Their mother, Lucy Dee, 45, died in hospital from her wounds a few days later.

The attack happened near Hamra, about 30 miles north of Jerusalem, but the family lived in the settlement of Efrat – close to Bethlehem.

Photo: Family members mourn next to the bodies of the two British-Israeli sisters Maya and Rina Dee during their funeral in the Israeli settlement of Kfar Etzion in the West Bank, 09 April 2023. The sisters were shot dead in an attack by suspected Palestinian gunmen at the Hamra Junction in the West Bank on 07 April 2023 while driving their car with their mother. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

