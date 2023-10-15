Israel seals off Lebanon border, One killed in cross-border Hezbollah attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM, Oct 15 (Reuters) – The Israeli military declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access on Sunday and said it was deliberately disrupting GPS services there and on the southern front with Gaza as part of its operations.

The GPS disruptions could affect the functions of apps, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on X, the social-media platform formally known as Twitter.

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli northern border village on Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, the militant group and Israeli medics said.

The medics had initially said two people were wounded in the attack on Shtula, a farming community the abuts the border fence, opposite the Lebanese community of Ayta a-Shab.

The Israeli military said it was striking in Lebanon in retaliation and it declared a zone within 4 km (2 miles) of the Lebanese border off-limits to public access.

Three security sources confirmed to Reuters that Israeli artillery was striking several areas in the south.

Israeli soldiers with armoured fighting vehicles deployed near the border with Lebanon, in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 15 October 2023. EPA-EFE/AYAL MARGOLIN

