JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Israeli cabinet members approved an additional bailout plan for airlines further harmed over the by the COVID-19’s Delta strain, the finance and transportation ministries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Total state aid would not exceed $44 million for all of Israel’s carriers and would come in the form of bonds converted into shares for three years without interest.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

