Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported.

A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunman ambushed him in his car.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised on Saturday to retaliate for the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist and said his nuclear work would continue.

Khamenei made the comment on his Twitter feed, a day after Fakhrizadeh was killed.

Iran said there are “serious indications of Israeli responsibility” in the assassination of an Iranian scientist and it reserves the right to defend itself, the country wrote in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

“Warning against any adventuristic measures by the United States and Israel against my country, particularly during the remaining period of the current administration of the United States in office, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its rights to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests,” Iran’s U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, wrote in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Iranians walk past next to a huge poster of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a street in Tehran, Iran, 28 November 2020. Media reported that Iran blamed Israel and the US for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian nuclear scientist.

