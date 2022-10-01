Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli border police on Satursday shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing a firebomb at them during a clash in the occupied West Bank, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that border police officers driving near the village Al-Eizariya came under attack from a group of Palestinians throwing rocks and firebombs. The officers shot one of the men throwing a firebomb, the spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one person was killed in the incident.

A Palestinian woman walks past buring tires during clashes in east Bethlehem, West Bank, 30 September 2022. Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli soldiers over the death of a seven year old boy who according to the boy’s father, died of heart failure while being chased by Israeli soldiers on 29 September, an argument disputed by Israeli authorities.

EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Violence in the West Bank – part of what Palestinians want as an independent state – has simmered since U.S.-sponsored negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Gareth Jones)

