Family confirms Israeli-German Shani Louk’s remains found in Gaza

The body of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk, who was believed to have been kidnapped alive amid Hamas’s assault on the music festival in Reim, was found on Monday, with Louk’s sister, Adi, confirming Shani’s death on Instagram.

Louk was seen in footage shared on the day of the attack laying motionless in the back of a truck after being kidnapped and brought into Gaza.

It was unclear if she was alive in the video, although Louk’s mother stated a few days later that she was alive and being held in a hospital in Gaza. Louk’s mother, Ricarda, told the German RTL/ntv that she was informed on Sunday that her daughter was no longer alive.

A cousin of Louk’s said that the family received an official notice from the IDF and ZAKA that a bone from the base of Louk’s skull had been found matched with Louk’s DNA. Doctors determined that a person cannot live without the bone found and concluded that Louk could not possibly still be alive.

It is as of yet unclear if earlier reports about Louk being held alive in Gaza were incorrect.

Louk was attending the Supernova music festival near Reim on October 7 when Hamas terrorists launched their assault, killing over 260 civilians at the festival.

