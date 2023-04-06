Israeli intercepts rocket fired from Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, April 6 (Reuters) – A rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Thursday and was successfully intercepted, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Two Lebanese security sources said there were two rocket attacks from southern Lebanon and, shortly afterwards, a burst of artillery fire hit southern Lebanon. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The reports come at a time of heightened tension following Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem this week.

Residents of southern Lebanon said they heard loud blasts.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanon’s army or the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

