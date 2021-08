Taliban insurgents enter Afghan capital Kabul KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an in...

Qatar urges Taliban to cease fire at meeting in Doha DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar said it had urged the Taliban to cease fire and pull back their offensive i...

Death toll after Haiti earthquake surpasses 305 PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) -At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major e...

Israel recalls Ambassador to Poland Jerusalem Post - Israel recalled its envoy from Poland to protest a new law that limits the ability...

Italian actor Gianfranco D’Angelo dies Gianfranco D'Angelo, Italian actor, comedian, stand-up comedian, voice actor, imitator and singer d...

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. hits record number Aug 14 (Reuters) - The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States hit a rec...

Poland’s president signs bill to limit WW2 property restitution claims WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's president has decided to sign a bill that would set limits on the abili...

All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first COVID vaccine dose by Aug. 23 (Reuters) - All 16- and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first COVID-19 vaccine dose b...

British ambassador to be flown out of Afghanistan on Sunday -newspaper LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan will be flown out of the country by ...