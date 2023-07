Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 250,000 people are set to be grounded after around 1,000 flights scheduled for Saturday were cancelled due to a strike by air-transport workers, consumer association Codacons said. On Saturday ground staff at airports are stopping work for eight hours from 10:00 to 18:00.



Pilots and cabin crew for Vueling will be on strike in the same time on Saturday, while pilots for Malta Air, which operates some Ryanair flights, will halt work between 12:00 and 16:00.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group