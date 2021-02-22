UPDATED: Italian ambassador to Congo killed in attack on U.N. convoy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that the Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed on Monday in an attack on a United Nations convoy in the east of the country.

An Italian security officer who was protecting the Ambassador was also killed.

The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro at around 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) and initial reports indicate that the attack was part of a kidnap attempt, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.

The Italian ambassador was evacuated after park rangers intervened, the park said.

Attanasio died in hospital moments later. Attanasio had been Ambassador since early 2018.



The envoy’s car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU’s delegation chief, sources said.



The Italian foreign ministry confirmed the killings of Atanasio and the Carabiniere with “deep grief”.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or MONUSCO, an acronym based on its French name, is a United Nations peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which was established by the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Congo conflict.

Many armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo’s borders with Rwanda and Uganda, and they have repeatedly attacked Virunga rangers.

Main Photo: An undated handout photo made available by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ambassador to DR Congo, Luca Attanasio, issued 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

