Italian authorities issue weather red alert for Sicily

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A weather red alert will be in force in eastern Sicily on Thursday, the Italian civil protection agency said.

Eastern Sicilian areas, in particular, will be at risk of flooding and landslides, the warning said.

An orange alert is being considered for the rest of the island, as well as Calabria, while a yellow alert may be called for remaining Italian regions, the agency said.

Via ANSA

Once you're here...

%d bloggers like this: