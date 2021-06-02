Italian chocolate and sweet maker Ferrero snapped up Burton’s Biscuit Company of the UK.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrero snaps up UK’s Burton’s biscuits

Ferrero will take over the six UK factories of Burton’s, which makes iconic biscuits like Maryland Cookies, Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels, Paterson’s and Thomas Fudge’s.



It is headquartered in St Alban’s and its plants are based in Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston, Llantarnam and Isle of Arran.



The business has a history in the British biscuit market dating back to 1935, with a very strong heritage and brand awareness.



The British company employs around 2,000 people and generated a turnover of over 275 million pounds in the last 12 months.



Ferrero bought it from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board via an affiliate, the Belgian holding company CTH.

Ferrero said on its website: “Through this acquisition, the Ferrero-related Company expects to enlarge the offer of products in the sweet biscuits market, further to the previous acquisitions of Biscuits Delacre, Kelsen Group and Fox’s.” CTH is a Belgian Holding Company related to the Ferrero Group.



Ferrero Group and its related parties is the third player in the worldwide chocolate confectionery market and the second one in the sweet biscuits market.

