The singer for Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin will be taking a ‘voluntary drug test’, organisers say according to news agency AFP.

As the final unfolded on Saturday, footage began circulating online showing Maneskin singer Damiano David bending towards the table leading many to speculate that he was using cocaine. However, Damiano and his bandmates have vehemently denied he uses drugs and say he was simply picking glass off the table.

When confronted about the moment in the video at the Eurovision press conference, Damiano stated: ‘Thomas [guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass … I don’t use drugs, please guys, do not say that. ‘Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.’ The band then posted a statement on their Instagram stories and said: ‘We are really shocked about what some people are saying Damiano doing drugs.

We really are against drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested, cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.’

