Italian FA to ban Tonali for 10 months for betting offences

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Adds context

ROME, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali will be banned from soccer for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

Italy midfielder Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan this year, must also attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give a series of talks about his experience over a further eight month period as part of a deal with the FIGC.

The plea-bargain agreement, which is expected to apply to international soccer, was confirmed by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina. It will rule Tonali out for the remainder of the club season and next summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

Tonali, 23, is the highest profile player caught up in a betting scandal that is shaking Italian soccer.

The midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($74 million), a record sum for an Italian player.

Legal and sporting authorities have been investigating the use of illegal betting platforms by soccer players in Italy.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has accepted a seven-month ban as part of a settlement with the FIGC after admitting to gambling problems.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group