Italian firms and institutions targeted by Russia linked hackers

Various Italian companies’ and institutions’ sites were targeted by hackers from the pro-Russian collective NoName057, who claimed the action on their Telegram profiles.

The Ddos-type attack started Tuesday when Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kyiv and increased in intensity.

“Italy will provide Ukraine with its sixth military assistance package,” they write on their channels, citing the Prime Minister’s press conference and adding, “we will continue our fascinating journey through Russophobic Italy.”

Among the sites targeted one finds the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that of the Viminale and that of Agricultural Policies, the portal for issuing the electronic identity card and that of the Carabinieri, as well as the website of the Bper bank and that of the utility company A2a as well as that of the Tim group.

Via ANSA

