Italian FM Tajani: We want Albania in EU before 2030

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama at the foreign ministry Wednesday that Italy wants to see the Balkan country join the EU even ahead of a currently scheduled entry in 2030.

“For us, Albania is a strategic partner,” said Tajani, who is also deputy premier.

“Italy considers the Western Balkans a priority in our foreign policy and we are absolutely in favour of these countries joining the EU, starting with Albania.

“We hope that this will happen before 2030”.

Tajani added that Rome was willing to up the presence of its peacekeepers in Kosovo after recent violence there.

“Italy condemns the violence in Kosovo and is ready to consider the possibility of reinforcing the KFOR apparatus to avoid incidents and victims,” said Tajani, adding that he had spoken about this with Defence Minister Guido Minister Crosetto.

“I believe that Italy for its ability to dialogue with everyone can continue to play its role in bringing peace to a very complicated territory.

“The solutions are never those of war but those of diplomacy. “I invite everyone to recognise themselves in Borrell’s declaration of 19 September and to work for peace,” he added, referring to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group