Italian football clubs to lose 22 players for Africa Cup

Italian football clubs are set to lose 22 players in total in the coming weeks for the Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Following finalisation of the official squad lists the national teams playing in the biannual tournament, Serie A clubs are set to lose 17 players, Serie B clubs 4 players and Serie C team Alessandria striker Oscar Siafa, who has been called up to play for Equatorial Guinea.

The most affected clubs are Lecce and Salernitana, which will lose three players each.

The full list is as follows: Serie A: Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta); El Azzouzi (Morocco/Bologna); Luvumbo (Angola/Cagliari); Kouame (Ivory Coast/Fiorentina); Banda (Zambia/Lecce); Rafia (Tunisia/Lecce); Touba (Algeria/Lecce); Bennacer (Algeria/Milan); Chukwueze (Nigeria/Milan); Machin (Guinea Equatoriale/Monza); Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli); Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli); Aouar (Algeria/Roma), Ndicka (Ivory Coast/Roma); Jovane Cabral (Cape Verde/Salernitana); L.Coulibaly (Mali/Salernitana); Dia (Senegal/Salernitana); Serie B: Bayeye (Democratic Republic of Congo/Ascoli); Pickel (Democratic Republic of Congo/Cremonese); Guiebre (Burkina Faso/Modena); Buyla (Equatorial Guinea/Sampdoria); Serie C: Siafa (Equatorial Guinea/Alessandria).

Via ANSA

