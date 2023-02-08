Italian Foreign Minister Tajani protection upped after death threats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Protection measures around Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have been boosted after the foreign ministry on Tuesday received a letter containing death threats against him, the ministry said.

A threatening letter with death threats against Tajani has just been delivered to the Farnesina, it said.

For days now, the Foreign Ministry has been stepping up protection checks on all staff, with reinforced surveillance of the building and checks on correspondence and any material entering the Rome office, parliamentary sources said.

The same procedures for strengthening protection are being adopted in all diplomatic offices around the world, they said.

It was not known if the threats were from supporters of anarchist leader Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike for over 100 days against the tough 41 bis prison regime he is being held under.

Via ANSA

